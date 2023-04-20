Pep Guardiola says he is "so happy" to guide Manchester City to another Champions League semi-final, but pointed out how his side could have been better against Bayern Munich despite overcoming the six-time winners 4-1 over two legs.

City have reached the last four of the competition for three consecutive years, but Guardiola said his side were lucky Bayern weren't clinical in front of goal.

He said: "I'm so happy - three years in a row in the semi-finals of the Champions League against an incredible team.

"But we struggled in the first half and 4-1 doesn't show the two games. Fortunately, they missed their chances.

"We defended well and in the second half we were much better. The only regret is we didn't have more sequences of passes. You have to have more passes against a team of that quality.

"But apart from that, congratulations to all at Manchester City and thank you to all our fans who came to Munich."

Erling Haaland's goal for City was his 48th in all competitions this season and came after he blazed a penalty high over the bar.

That was the first time the Norwegian had missed from the spot for City in eight attempts

Guardiola said: "Erling is a threat. We know that. He showed personality for the penalty. He missed it but it doesn't matter.

"He is having a good season and finishing really good."

