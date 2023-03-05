Analysis: Man City 2-0 Newcastle

Chris Bevan, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

The best thing about my seat on the edge of the Etihad Stadium media area on Saturday was that it gave me the perfect view of Phil Foden's first-half display against Newcastle.

It wasn't just his brilliant solo goal that stood out, it was his control and confidence on the ball, willingness to run at Dan Burn and the work ethic that saw him constantly track back down the right flank to win possession too.

Those were the kind of things Foden did a lot of earlier in the season, but not so much since the World Cup - the 22-year-old recently describe the start of 2023 as "the worst" of his career.

"Phil was a bit lucky with the deflection [for his goal] but he was aggressive, like he has always been in the past," City boss Pep Guardiola said afterwards.

"That aggression to go in is something we have missed a little bit this season - when he is thinking [about defenders]: 'It doesn't matter what happens, I will go against you, I will go against you.' When you do that, then always a deflection can come on your side."

The worst spell of Foden's career is behind him now. The exciting thing will be finding out what he does next.