Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes Rangers need to get in front on aggregate when they welcome PSV Eindhoven to Ibrox next week.

During his post-match punditry duties for BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound, he commented: "I do think the dynamic does change with the home and away thing.

"With Rangers coming back here to Ibrox they just have this belief that they can overturn it here. They trust the fans that they’ll turn up in their thousands and give a backing and energy to them that’s going to carry them forward and you feed off that as a player.

"The fans respond and in-kind the players respond. It’s been a back and forth over these couple of season in Europe. It will change, they can still have that in the home leg, but I do believe they probably need to get a positive result to take to Eindhoven."