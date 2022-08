Winger Ryan Kent is back for Rangers' Champions League play-off round first leg against PSV Eindhoven after missing Saturday's 4-0 success against St Johnstone.

James Sands, who has recovered from illness, also returns to slot in at left centre-half.

Midfield veteran Steven Davis also earns a starting place, along with Tom Lawrence.

Ben Davies, Ryan Jack, Scott Wright and Rabbi Matondo drop to the bench for the Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side.

Follow our full live text coverage.