With another huge game for Leeds on the horizon, the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet team discussed the importance of Southampton's trip to Elland Road.

In the latest episode, BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope says the club need to try to get a new manager in before the game.

He said: "We are in a scenario now where it has been precipitated by a dreadful performance and result on Saturday. I’d like to think 'yes' because something has to change. It does have to change, quite clearly.

"We have seen it this season - the Fulham game was pretty horrible. If they don’t get a good start, I’d dread to think what it will feel like there.

"Going back to last Saturday, you could feel it was there for the taking for Leeds to go and do something early on and turn that crowd against them. Southampton will feel exactly the same. That first 15 minutes will either be ‘everything’s going to be cool’, or utterly horrific."

Kaiser Chiefs guitarist Simon Rix agreed, adding: "We’ve got to have a manager by then, I think.

"I don’t want to hit the panic button or anything, but I feel like someone needs to hit the panic button.

"Staying up is vital, so who is available who has some experience? Fundamentally, it’s Rafa [Benitez]. I was wondering in the week if they were trying to wait for someone to become available."

