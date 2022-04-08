Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Ralf Rangnick says he has been kept informed about Manchester United's search for a new manager, but didn't want to be drawn on reports Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is now the favourite to land the job before Saturday's trip to Everton.

"All the managers the club have spoken to so far are top managers and top coaches," he said. "If this includes Erik ten Hag, it's also true with him.

"I know which coaches they have spoken with so far, but my focus is on tomorrow."

The German also says he will discuss his future as a consultant with the club in the next few weeks, but is fully focused on trying to win the game at Everton tomorrow.

"We have agreed upon a contract as an advisor," he added. "And we will speak about it in the next couple of weeks, or at the end of the season at the latest."