After the high of beating Newcastle before the international break, Everton were brought back down to earth by Sunday's loss to West Ham.

With eight games still to play, the Toffees are three points above the relegation zone with two games in hand, but former Premier League defender Nedum Onuoha says Everton's away record means everyone doubts them.

With four of Everton's remaining eight games coming away from home, how worried are you? Are you quietly confident there are three worse teams in the league than you?

