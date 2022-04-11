'We don't give up' - Reds stars on title tussle
We believe until the end ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Ly3UtCRC5Z— Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) April 10, 2022
Love this game! We don’t give up 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/FmfgnhP2oc— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) April 10, 2022
Good fight. We will keep going! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ZBIrOKKarQ— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) April 10, 2022
