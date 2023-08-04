Aston Villa have been linked with a £25m move for Leeds' Tyler Adams - and Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast that would be "really good value".

He said: "Leeds are in an unfortunate position with the relegation release clause for Adams. He equipped himself really well last season in a poor team.

"You can understand why he would want to go. He is a US international and does not want to be playing in the Championship.

"This would be a really smart bit of business for Villa, who are my dark horses next season."

