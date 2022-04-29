Man Utd v Brentford: What does the form show?

Manchester United are hosting Brentford for the first time in any competition since a 2-1 League Cup win in September 1975, and for the first time in the league since a 4-1 win in December 1946.

Brentford are winless in their past six meetings with United (D1 L5), since a 2-0 FA Cup win in February 1938.

Manchester United have won just one of their past seven Premier League games on Mondays (D4 L2), while at Old Trafford the Red Devils are winless on Mondays since January 2018 (D2 L2 since).