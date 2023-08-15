'I always want to reach the top' - McGarry

“I’m feeling fit and ready to go."

The words of James McGarry, Aberdeen's ninth and latest recruit, will no doubt be music to the ears of Dons fans.

McGarry’s move to Aberdeen comes off the back of a title win with Central Coast Mariners in Australia, but the New Zealand international is one with high ambitions and is well up for a challenge.

“I got to a point in the A-League where I was very comfortable and playing some of the best football I’ve played," the 25-year-old told RedTV. , external

"For me, it’s always about reaching the top level. I haven’t put so much time and effort and time away from family into football to settle for playing at a certain level, I always want to reach the top and Aberdeen and the Scottish Premiership is the next step for me."

He'll have to wait for the top-flight, though. His debut could come at Forthbank on Friday night against Stirling Albion in Viaplay League Cup.

“I’m feeling fit and ready to go," he added. "I’ve trained today, I’ll do some stuff tomorrow and it’s a case of just going from there. We’ll see what the gaffer wants but I’m hoping in the back of my mind that I can be involved.”