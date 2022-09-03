Forest 2-3 Bournemouth: What Cooper said

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper: "We were good for the 2-0 lead in the first half, controlled the game, looked like the team to threaten the opponent's goal. We were comfortable but it was a really poor first goal to conceded and it set the tone. We looked like two different teams. The second goal was a set-piece and Scott McKenna made an error for the third goal. The performance in he second half cost us the game.

"We certainly didn't manage the second half and conceded three goals at home, that is not good.

"We don't play for a while now so have to make sure it does not linger too long. For large parts of the second half it was not good enough but we have to take it on the chin.

"It is a plan we had in place for the summer. Regardless of what has happened in the last two games, we just have to do better."