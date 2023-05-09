'VAR howler leaves me hoping for a Hibs favour at Pittodrie'

Hearts fan Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

It’s not often you walk out of Tynecastle having faced either Old Firm side and feel a little hard done coming away with nothing.

The truth is many previous Hearts managers paid too much respect to Celtic and Rangers by setting up sides with a 'safety first’ mentality, nullifying our attacking intents to contain our visitors.

I have to give interim boss Steven Naismith kudos for giving Celtic more to worry about than they would have expected on their own coronation weekend, as he played an attacking system and took the game to the champions-elect.

We attacked with purpose and looked to exploit their defence which contained a massive Cameron Carter-Vickers-shaped hole. Josh Ginnelly, Yutaro Oda and Lawrence Shankland pressed their backline high in their own half and allowed us to play most of the opening 45 minutes with a degree of comfort, something we aren’t accustomed to in this type of fixture.

Unfortunately, the game was ended as a contest when Willie Collum beckoned referee Nick Walsh to the VAR screen to review Alex Cochrane’s coming together with Daizen Maeda. As soon as any referee goes to the monitor, every supporter knows he will do as ‘advised’ and change his decision, which in this case meant that Cochrane was red carded and Hearts were down to 10 men for over 45 minutes.

Taking my maroon-tinted spectacles off for a second, and putting aside whether it’s a caution or sending off offence – which it’s not by the way – surely we should be concerned with the amount of times VAR officials are getting involved in matches with ‘clear and obvious errors’.

For me, Collum’s opinion is secondary to Nick Walsh, who is on the field of play when the incident occurs and has a better vantage point. The fact no Celtic player remonstrated with Walsh after the initial booking on Cochrane is telling. There was no egregious error with the caution and it baffles me why Collum had to get involved.

It’s genuinely up there with the worst refereeing call I’ve seen at Tynecastle, alongside the infamous Sotirios Kyrgiakos dive in 2005 when Rangers were going for the title and were awarded a late penalty, which saw Saulius Mikoliunas sent off for pushing over the linesman who claimed to have seen a Lee Miller push.

Yet 18 years on and despite now having the added ‘advantage’ of VAR, the head scratching and bewilderment from supporters on referee decisions – not just in this match – remains.

As I said last week, it’s going to take a perfect set of results for us to get third place and we are now relying on others doing us a favour and taking points off Aberdeen.

How fitting would it be if our dear neighbours Hibs went up to Pittodrie this weekend and got something, which helps us in our quest to regain the European group-stage bounty of £4m plus. I’ve never wanted Lee Johnson’s men to ‘Hibs it’ less.