Midfielder Romeo Lavia will be out for a "minimum six weeks" after coming off in the win over Chelsea on Tuesday: “Romeo is injured now but has shown he can be a massive part of our game,” Hasenhuttl said.

Saints have to "find the right balance" with players like Lavia, the 18-year-old who scored his first goal for the club in Tuesday's win. "Two games in three days may be a bit much for a young player. You have to be very careful not to overload them with intense games coming up."

Most of Saints' four deadline-day signings are "90% safe" in terms of their availability for the Wolves match, but "not 100%" because they still have paperwork to complete.

When asked about Wolves' new £15m striker Sasa Kalajdzic, Hasenhuttl said he has watched him play for Austria and he is "one of the biggest offensive talents in offence for our country". He added: "Now he makes a big step to the best league in the world and it's not easy, but it’s good for his career."

He believes seven points from their first five games, given the opponents they have faced, "is an OK start I think", adding: "We could also have taken something against Manchester United, and I have the feeling that we have massively outperformed."