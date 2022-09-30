In this week's Up for debate, our fan contributors discussed who would make a combined Manchester team for the nine years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

W﻿e asked you to have a go and you responded enthusiastically.

T﻿he results are in and, with a huge preference for 4-3-3, Manchester City dominate.

Two Manchester United players do make the cut through Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney, with Patrice Evra, David de Gea, Nemanja Vidic and Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly outside the first XI.

Interestingly, despite only two months at City, Erling Haaland was picked in more than 50% of teams.

At this rate, give him another few months and he'd be the first name on the teamsheet.

T﻿here's still time to pick your own - have a go here