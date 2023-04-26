Analysis: Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham
Michael Emons, BBC Sport at Villa Park
Visitors Fulham can be forgiven for being a bit envious of Aston Villa's position.
Having won the Championship in 2021-22, Marco Silva's side have been superb at the higher level and, as recently as mid-February, were sixth - but this was their fifth loss in seven matches to end their own European hopes.
Ninth-placed Fulham are still aiming for their first top-10 finish in the top flight since 2011-12 and Silva will still be proud of how his side have performed in difficult circumstances.
They were still without top goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic as he serves an eight-game ban for pushing the referee during their FA Cup quarter-final loss against Manchester United in March.
The Cottagers suffered further blows as midfielder Willian, who had been named in the starting line-up, had to pull out just before kick-off and winger Harry Wilson limping off with an injury in the 16th minute.
Did you know?
Fulham’s only shot came from Andreas Pereira after 19 seconds. The Cottagers are just the third side to have just one shot in a Premier League game this season, after Everton against Newcastle in October and Leicester against Arsenal in February.
Fulham have lost three of their past four Premier League away games (W1), as many defeats as in their previous nine on the road (W5 D1).