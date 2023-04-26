Seamus Coleman and Amadou Onana "have been on the grass" so a decision will be made on them. However, Andros Townsend "is still a bit away".

On Abdoulaye Doucoure's return from suspension following his red card against Tottenham, he said: "I don’t ask players for any reasons. Things can happen in a football match, but you want them to look after themselves when they are not playing and be ready to come back in."

He said he doesn't think the players will be worried about the return of Anthony Gordon to Goodison Park: "I don’t see why any of the players would get caught up in any noise about it. I'm not, as it was before my time here."

On the decision to travel to Goodison on a team bus, Dyche said: "A couple of the fan groups mentioned it last season and I have huge respect for them, from what I have seen and heard - home and away. And we want them to play a part."

When asked about the rise of Newcastle, he replied: "They have found a good mixture of recruiting well and building an energy and belief in the team unit with good coaching and management. It is a nice mix there."