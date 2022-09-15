Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says midfielder Connor Barron could be available for selection in the middle of October.

Barron, 20, has yet to play this term after picking up a knee injury during the close season.

"He was back running today on the grass for the first time and we would be looking at him doing somewhere in the region of two-and-a-half to three weeks as a mini pre-season, trying to build him up," explained Goodwin.

"Going in to the second week of October, we would look at him joining back in with the first team and possibly being available for selection.

"I have been quite fortunate with the squad we have built that we haven’t missed him too much.

"He is still a very young man, a lot to do in the game in terms of his development, both physically and tactically, but he has got huge potential. He will give me another good option in the middle of the park."