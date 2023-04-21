'Better days ahead' if Killie win survival battle

Derek McInnes believes there are “better days ahead” for Kilmarnock provided they secure Premiership survival as he urged his players to reward the suffering away support with a long overdue win on Saturday.

Kilmarnock have taken just two points from 16 league road trips this season and are occupying the relegation play-off spot before the weekend trip to face St Mirren.

“It’s not been as enjoyable this season as we’d have liked,” said manager McInnes, who this week secured defender Joe Wright and Kyle Vassell on contract extensions until summer 2025.

“It’s a battle and a fight and there’s a lot of work still to get done to stay in the Premier league.

“But there will be better days ahead. I want to make sure we’re going into the last game next season before the split in a similar position to St Mirren, 16 points better off and a chance to get into top six if we’re not already there.

“To do that we need good players, a good squad, and the work needs to be done properly. So getting Kyle and Joe signed is great for the club.

"And it shows that while we know the short-term fight is to get enough points to stay in the league, that long-term plan has always got to be there.”

St Mirren are on the brink of sealing a top-six finish, but McInnes is intent on spoiling the party atmosphere in Paisley.

“Our home support have seen a lot of good performances but our away fans have had very little to shout a bout outwith the cups,” he said.

“There’s a lot of worried supporters out there and I understand that, but if we can win at tough place like Paisley it will give everyone encouragement and enjoyment.”