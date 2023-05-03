Aubameyang's miserable 45 minutes - in graphics
- Published
Nicola Pearson, BBC Sport
How do you solve a problem like the Chelsea number nine position?
The Blues' abject 3-1 defeat to London rivals Arsenal on Tuesday highlighted once again their distinct lack of firepower upfront.
With just one goal scored in the Premier League under interim head coach Frank Lampard so far, the interim boss decided to gamble and bring centre-forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in from the start at the Emirates.
No doubt Lampard hoped playing against his former side would spur on the Gabon international, but it proved fruitless as he suffered the ignominy of being substituted at half time.
The striker's heatmap showed just how little impact he had in the first 45 minutes, spending most of his time kicking-off from the centre circle as the Gunners ran riot.
The match at the Emirates was Aubameyang's first league start for Chelsea since the reverse fixture in November. On that occasion, he lasted 64 minutes but touched the ball on just eight occasions.
The former Barcelona forward had little more success this time round, touching the ball just nine times and only once in the opposition box.
Perhaps the only positive from Aubameyang's performance came in the form of passing accuracy as he was the only player in the west London side to complete 100% of his passes.
Admittedly, this was made easier by him only attempting six passes, four of which came from the centre circle.
It was perhaps telling then that Chelsea's performance improved in the second half, where they prevented Arsenal scoring again and Noni Madueke notched his first goal for the club - just the second of Lampard's underwhelming return to Stamford Bridge.
The evidence could not be clearer for where Chelsea need to invest in the summer under their new manager.