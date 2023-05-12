St Mirren v Hearts: Team news

St Mirren have lost Tony Watt for the season after the on-loan Dundee United striker underwent ankle surgery, but Thierry Small returns from suspension while Kieran Offord is a fitness doubt.

Long-term absentees Richard Tait (groin) and Jonah Ayunga (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Hearts defender Alex Cochrane is suspended after being sent off last week against Celtic and right-back Michael Smith (hamstring) remains sidelined, while Craig Gordon (leg), Craig Halkett (knee) and Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) are all out for the season.

Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are back in training after having recovered from long-term knee injuries, but are not ready.