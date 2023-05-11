Trent Alexander-Arnold's new role in Liverpool's team sees him switch from right-back to a holding midfield playmaker when the Reds have possession.

We asked for your views on where he will be used next season.

Here are some of your comments:

Ste: Trent needs to be playing as a right sided midfielder, a position in which he is world class. Perhaps moving into the centre at times but so far we seem to lack width when he’s done that. He should have similar defensive duties to any attacking midfielder and the signing of a top class right-back should be a priority.

Nicholas: Trent should continue in the so-called inverted full-back role. It gets more out of his creative abilities and the fluidity arising from his positional switches during the game poses greater problems for the opposition to solve, opening different spaces for attacking players to exploit.

Alice: Alexander-Arnold has won the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup as a right-back, alongside breaking the Premier League assist record for a defender. Call me crazy but changing his position after a short period of poor form defensively seems like a huge risk.

Peter: Trent has to play in midfield. His attacking instincts and passing skills make it a no-brainer. Plus, he’s not a great defender and his lack of real pace means he can’t cope with speedy wingers.

Daniel: Trent's hybrid role has to stay. You essentially get another midfielder on the pitch for the price of a defender, which means overloads going forward. If he moves to the middle, you essentially lose an attacker, unless you find someone else to play that hybrid role. There's a reason City and Arsenal also use this tactic.

Vote for where you think Alexander-Arnold should play