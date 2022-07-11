Has Brentford boss Thomas Frank pulled off another masterstroke with the signing of Scotland prodigy Aaron Hickey from Bologna?

Hickey has been highly regarded since he broke through at Hearts in 2019, with ex-Scotland manager Craig Levein revealing to BBC Sport two years ago that Celtic had tried to sign their former youth player "five or six times".

Linked with Bayern Munich and a host of other European heavyweights in 2020, Hickey chose to try his luck in Serie A with Bologna and his stock has continued to rise.