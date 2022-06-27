Dalot steps up pre-season training
Diogo Dalot has been stepping up his pre-season preparations before Manchester United players report back to Carrington.
Towards the end of last season, Dalot cemented his place as United's first choice right-back ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, starting the final seven games of the season.
