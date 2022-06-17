Former Whites defender Pearce to hang up his boots for coaching

Former Leeds United defender Jason Pearce has retired from playing to take up a coaching role at Charlton Athletic's academy.

The 34-year-old, who has captained The Addicks since 2019, was offered a coaching position when the club announced their retained list last month.

Pearce made over 100 appearances for the Whites during his three-year spell at the club, before joining Wigan Athletic in 2015.

He'll now work with Charlton's under-18 players, having made almost 600 appearances during his 16-year career.

"Throughout the summer I have had a few options to play elsewhere," he told the Charlton website., external

"In the end, it came down to what I felt was right for me and my family. I felt it was time for me to retire and go into something new, something I was really passionate about.

"​​I have grown into loving coaching and I have a lot of passion to help the young ones coming through, and a lot of experience as well that I can help them with."