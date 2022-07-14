Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United have "improved a lot" in their first few weeks under new boss Erik ten Hag.

Speaking before United face Melbourne Victory in friendly action on Friday, Rashford says he's enjoying the opportunity to have a full pre-season and that the team is working hard to make progress.

"The first two and a half weeks of training have been good and we have improved a lot," he said. "We are a lot fitter than last season and we have a lot of room for improvement.

"This is the first year I have been with the team since the beginning [of pre-season]. I feel a lot better than usual."

Rashford only scored four Premier League goals last season as United struggled to a sixth-placed finish - but he has higher hopes for this year.

"We play for a big club and we are expected to win, as we should," he said.

"It is about being focused and trying to give the best of yourself. We will use our time in pre-season to get the best version of each other, individually and as a team. If we do that, we will be ready to start the season."