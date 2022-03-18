Southampton v Man City: Team news

Tino Livramento and Nathan Tella have been declared fit for Southampton meaning only Alex McCarthy and Lyanco are sidelined through long-term injury.

Tella has been out since January with a groin problem, while Livramento was rested for the league loss to Watford.

Manchester City are likely to remain without central defender Ruben Dias as he recovers from a hamstring strain.

Dias is back in training but unlikely to be risked while boss Pep Guardiola has no other fresh injury concerns.

