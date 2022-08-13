Analysis: Wolves 0-0 Fulham

Lorraine McKenna, BBC Sport

You would have felt fairly confident of Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring his spot-kick following his two goals against Premier League runners-up Liverpool a week ago, and given the sackful he put away in the Championship last season.

Alas, it turns out the Serbian striker is human after all, after his low penalty was saved comfortably by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa and denied Fulham the chance to grab all three points at Molineux.

Two games back in the top flight and two points secured by Marco Silva's side.

Although Saturday's match at Molineux was not as thrilling as the 2-2 with Jurgen Klopp's Reds, Silva will surely be pleased that a less-than-perfect display still yielded a point away from home.