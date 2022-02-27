West Ham v Wolves: Confirmed team news

West Ham boss David Moyes makes two changes from the side that drew against Newcastle last weekend as Manuel Lanzini and Ben Johnson come in for Ryan Fredericks and Said Benrahma.

Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko has been given some time off in the wake of the conflict in his home country.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Vlasic, Noble, Benrahma, Diop, Kral, Oko-Flex, Alese, Perkins.