Leicester v Leeds: Confirmed team news
Jamie Vardy returns to the starting line-up for Leicester after starring off the bench in the win at Burnley. He replaces Patson Daka.
The only other change sees Hamza Choudhury come in for the injured Ricardo Pereira.
James Maddison is also injured and fails to make the bench.
Jesse Marsch's first Leeds team sees two changes from the Marcelo Bielsa's last. Defender Diego Llorente is injured and midfielder Adam Forshaw drops to the bench.
In come forward Rodrigo and midfielder Mateusz Klich.
How they set up in formation remains to be seen.
In other big news, striker Patrick Bamford is amongst the substitutes - setting the possibility of a first appearance since early December.