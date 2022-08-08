We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Aston Villa kicked-off the new season with a defeat to newly promoted Bournemouth.

Here are some of your comments:

Chris: I was at the game, it was very disjointed and a poor performance. Looking at the players individually you could see they were better than Bournemouth's but there was no plan, no tactics and no identity. Gerrard has spent time blaming a variety of factors for the poor end to last season. Maybe he needs to look at himself.

Robo: Bournemouth looked and played like a Premier League team. Villa played like a Championship club that were lucky to be promoted and completely out of their depth. They failed in every department apart from the goalkeeper. It must be obvious to most people that Coutinho doesn't travel well like a fine wine, he needs to be handled carefully.

Pete: It was the wrong team, with no game plan. We have to do better, less talk and more action.

Roy: Despite a good pre-season and all the hype, it was the same old inconsistent Aston Villa. If that's the way McGinn will play with the armband then take it off him. Our midfield was missing in action. It will be a long season unless there is an immediate improvement.

Chris: No passion, no desire to win and we lacked quality in the most important parts of he pitch. Gerrard needs to kick on and get those alleged stars performing. Sometimes I think the high wages players receive get in the way of the deep motivation to perform. Carry on like this and it’s another year of survival at best.