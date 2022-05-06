Leicester v Everton: What does the form show?

Some 48% of the Premier League meetings between Leicester and Everton have been drawn (15/31), the highest percentage of any of the 92 fixtures to have been played at least 30 times.

Everton are looking to win consecutive away league games against Leicester for the first time since December 1997, following their 2-0 victory in this fixture last term.

Leicester are winless in their past four Premier League games (D2 L2), but are unbeaten in six at home (W3 D3). They’ve won eight of their past nine games against sides starting the day in the bottom three (D1), since a 2-1 home loss to Fulham in November 2020.