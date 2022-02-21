'Keep fighting, keep desiring - because it could be the difference'

Gary Devonport, Talking Shutt, external

Fight and desire.

The atmosphere at Elland road on Sunday was as wild as the weather.

But it was another defeat, and another example of individual errors.

However, the short period of time when Leeds battled back to 2-2 showed the fight and desire is still very much there, along with an atmosphere that distinguishes why people spend their money to go to games live.

That's what you go to football for - because after the two-minute spell during which we had pulled it back, anything was possible and the joy was one of those times you'll remember for the rest of your life.

Unfortunately, the half-a-billion-pound squad was just too much again.

With roughly 13 points needed from 14 games to guarantee Premier League football next season, fight and desire could well be the difference.

Keep fighting.