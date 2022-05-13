Gerrard on team news, Coutinho and finishing the season

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before his side host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

There was some good news for Villa as Gerrard confirmed Jacob Ramsey is back in training and "looking good, looking strong".

However, striker Ollie Watkins has not trained since the Liverpool match on Tuesday, though Gerrard did not rule him out.

He was full of praise for Philippe Coutinho following the deal to sign the Brazilian on a permanent deal: "Phil is very humble, he is extremely professional and he sets standards on a daily basis."

Gerrard also gave credit to the club for helping Coutinho settle in when he joined on loan in January: "He is a player who needs to feel wanted and feel support, and everyone at Villa has played their part."

Despite Villa already guaranteeing their place in the Premier League next season, Gerrard insisted: "There is always a purpose and an importance to every fixture. We want to finish as high as we can."

