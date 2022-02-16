Manchester City can "do whatever they like" in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Sporting, according to former West Ham and Chelsea keeper Rob Green.

City put five past the Portuguese champions in Lisbon on Tuesday and, with progression to the quarter-finals looking a formality, Green sees the game at the Etihad as an opportunity to experiment.

"It's a dead rubber now," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They can do whatever they like in that one.

"This result allows Pep Guardiola to start looking at games, to try something different and perhaps jiggle things around.

"They were at their ruthless best in this game and Sporting simply didn't have a prayer."

Listen to full analysis of City's win in Portugal on BBC Sounds