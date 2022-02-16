Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

The boos that accompanied the half-time whistle were predictable after a shambolic first-half performance from Manchester United.

But, the applause was deafening just six minutes after the break as Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goal drought in sensational style.

He knew he should have had more though, and kicked an advertising hoarding in frustration after his header from a corner dropped narrowly wide.

However, after an unsatisfactory period for both player and team with leads being spurned in three successive games, at least this time they were able to secure a much-needed victory.

Given their record in Manchester, no wins in 20 trips to either United or City, the final outcome cannot have been a surprise to Brighton.

Yet, despite the scoreline and losing centre-back Lewis Dunk, there had to be an element of this being a missed opportunity for the visitors.

For long periods in the first half, they were by far the better side but, not for the first time, the lack of a potent finisher cost Graham Potter's men. Jacob Moder could not have done much more with the header that David de Gea turned away, nor the shot that hit the bar.

Yves Bissouma fired wide when placed to do much better and Danny Welbeck came agonisingly close to snatching a draw against his former club when heading over from eight yards in the final minute.