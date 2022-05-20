Rangnick on Ten Hag, bringing United back to the top and the Europa League

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media before his final game as interim boss at Manchester United against Crystal Palace.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Luke Shaw has missed training following the birth of his second child, while Jason Sancho and Phil Jones had to withdraw from a session with niggles.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho had to drop out of training due to illness, but might still be in the squad on Sunday.

Rangnick said he wants to finish the season on a higher note than the heavy defeat at Brighton.

He is positive the players would much rather play in the Europa League than the Europa Conference League.

Rangnick confirmed he has now spoken to incoming manager Erik ten Hag via WhatsApp and is looking forward to meeting up with him in person before or after Sunday's game.

He said they have spoken about finding players who are ready for the step and who they can develop.

He believes there is a core of players good enough to play for United and is confident with the right signings they can bring the club back to the top.

He said they lost confidence and energy after the Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid earlier in the season.

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences