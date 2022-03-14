There is plenty of football for you to sink your teeth into this week with Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League action all on the agenda and BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and online will have you covered:

Monday, 14 March

Crystal Palace v Man City (20:00) - 5 Live

Tuesday, 15 March

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid (20:00) - 5 Live

Wednesday, 16 March

Arsenal v Liverpool (20:15) - 5 Live

Lille v Chelsea (20:00) - Sports Extra

Friday, 18 March

Wolves v Leeds (20:00) - 5 Live

Saturday, 19 March

Middlesbrough v Chelsea (17:15) - Sports Extra

Sunday, 20 March

Crystal Palace v Everton (12:30) - 5 Live

Leicester v Brentford (14:00) - Online

Southampton v Manchester City (15:00) - 5 Live

Tottenham v West Ham (16:30) - 5 Live

All times are GMT