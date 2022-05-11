Man City talking point: What a difference a week makes

Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show, external

What a difference a week can make.

Last Wednesday, City lost against Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Champions League, a tie they had dominated over both legs and led by two goals with a few minutes to go.

It just goes to show how different knockout competitions are to league competitions. In a knockout tournament, you need a bit of luck - while it is generally appreciated that over a season of almost 40 games, the best side in the league wins the title.

But what a brilliant response to that European defeat at the weekend against Newcastle United. A 5-0 victory that put City back in the driving seat at the top of the Premier League, clear of Liverpool and now with a better goal difference too. With three games to go, despite some serious injury concerns, City are now favourites to win back-to-back titles. If they can get themselves over the line, that would be four titles in five years.

As Pep Guardiola reminded us, Liverpool have only won one league title in 30 years.

It was not only the brilliant individual performances of Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Oleksandr Zinchenko that caught the eye at the weekend, it was the team spirit. The chasing, shutting down the opposition, the movement up front and the sheer hard work was so impressive.

A truly great team, led by an outstanding manager, that has dominated its domestic league and has the ambition to continue in that vein.

With the brilliant news of the imminent arrival of Erling Haaland, that dominance could well continue. City in my view need another four senior players to bring the squad up to 25-man pool most teams have in the Premier League.

If that happens, who knows what could be achieved.