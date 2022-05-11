Watford v Everton: Confirmed team news

Watford manager Roy Hodgson has named seven changes after his side's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed by a 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Jeremy Ngakia, Joao Pedro, Adam Masina, Ken Sema, Dan Gosling, Christian Kabasele and Samuel Kalu all start at Vicarage Road.

Craig Cathcart drops to the bench, while Kiko Femenia, Hassane Kamara, Tom Cleverley, Ismaila Sarr, Josh King and Emmanuel Dennis are not in the squad.

Teenagers Tiago Cukur, Adrian Blake, Jack Grieves are among the substitutes.

Watford XI: Foster, Masina, Kabasele, Samir, Sema, Ngakia, Gosling, Sissoko, Kayembe, Kalu, Pedro.

Subs: Bachmann, Etebo, Ekong, Cathcart, Sierralta, Morris, Çukur, Blake, Grieves.