Rangers could face Monaco or PSV
Rangers or Union Saint-Gilloise will meet Monaco or PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off round.
The teams play the first legs of their third qualifying round ties on Tuesday, with the returns on 9 August.
Rangers meet Union SG in Belgium at 19:45 BST and Monaco host PSV at 19:00.
The legs of the play-off round will be on 16/17 and 23/24 August.
Should Rangers be unsuccessful in the third qualifying or play-off rounds, they will enter the Europa League group stage for the fifth season in a row.