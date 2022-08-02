Rangers or Union Saint-Gilloise will meet Monaco or PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-off round.

The teams play the first legs of their third qualifying round ties on Tuesday, with the returns on 9 August.

Rangers meet Union SG in Belgium at 19:45 BST and Monaco host PSV at 19:00.

The legs of the play-off round will be on 16/17 and 23/24 August.

Should Rangers be unsuccessful in the third qualifying or play-off rounds, they will enter the Europa League group stage for the fifth season in a row.