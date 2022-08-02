Meeting Linfield or FC Zurich in the Europa League play-off round is "a good draw" for Hearts, says manager Robbie Neilson.

"It’s great that we have this European tie to look forward to, but we’ve got to take care of the derby (with Hibernian on Sunday) first," Neilson told Hearts TV.

“It’s obviously a tight turnaround to prepare for this game, and that’s probably going to be the case right through until the World Cup, to be honest with you.

“Hence why we prepared during pre-season the way we did – Wednesdays and Saturdays and so on. The boys are ready and looking forward to it.”