Wolves chairman Jeff Shi believes the club have secured one of "the most exciting talents in world football" by signing midfielder Matheus Nunes.

The Premier League club are understood to have agreed to pay Sporting Lisbon an initial 45million euros (£38m) for the 23-year-old, with a further five million euros (£4.2m) in potential add-ons.

"We are very happy to welcome Matheus to Wolverhampton and delighted to add another exciting young talent to Bruno's squad," Shi said.

"Matheus has had two excellent seasons at the top level in Portugal with Sporting and is widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, so we are thrilled that he has chosen the Premier League and Wolves as the next step in what we hope will be a fantastic career."