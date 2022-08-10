Defender Levi Colwill has said he's "loved" his start to life with Brighton since joining on loan from Chelsea last Friday.

The 19-year-old made his Seagulls debut as a late substitute in his side's 2-1 win over Manchester United in their Premier League opener on Sunday.

"It’s a big step for me; it’s time to prove myself in the Prem," Colwill told the BBC's Albion Unlimited podcast.

"We’re a great club, a great team. There are no excuses.

"When Brighton came and I spoke to the gaffer, I realised this is my chance. I love it.

"I think I’d like to say I’m a ball-playing centre-half. I like to start play and dictate it from the back. I think that’s one of my key points and hopefully I can bring that into this team and help out.

"Brighton like to be on the ball and that suits me. I like to be in possession and in control."

