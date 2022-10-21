Transfer news: Blues to extend Lukaku loan
- Published
Chelsea are ready to allow Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, to remain on loan at Inter Milan next season before writing off millions of pounds by selling him. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror), external
AC Milan are interested in Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja, 21. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external
AC Milan are also keen on Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech, 29, and are hoping to secure a six-month loan deal for the Morocco winger starting in January. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external
