Former Wales defender Danny Gabbidon says Kieffer Moore proved to Rob Page he should be starting with his substitute performance against the United States.

The half-time introduction of the Bournemouth striker revitalised Wales as they fought back from a goal down.

G﻿abbidon told BBC Radio 5 Live's World Cup Daily: "Moore was the catalyst for me for the second half.

"As soon as you bring him on you see the likes of Aaron Ramsay getting more of the ball darting in and around him, Gareth Bale gets more touches, the ball is going up and sticking.

"He just transformed the whole second-half performance. Gareth Bale will get the plaudits but for me Moore’s impact when coming on, he came on with a point to prove and you can almost say Page got that selection decision wrong with the way he performed when he came on.

"I was really surprised to not see him start the game but the effect he had on that second half performance was outstanding."

