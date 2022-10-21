Kelly ready to shine after heeding manager's advice

L﻿ivingston midfielder Stephen Kelly is grateful for manager David Martindale's advice of not putting "too much pressure" on being a starter straight away.

The 22-year-old made his first start for the club in Saturday’s 1-0 win over St Johnstone after completing a move from Rangers on the final day of the summer transfer window.

“He told me not to put too much pressure on myself to start with, just to settle in, which is probably a really good bit of advice," said Kelly.

“When you go on loan, especially if it’s a shorter loan, you don’t really have a lot of time, so you have to settle in right away. It’s something I have done pretty well and enjoyed it as well.

“But I think the manager’s advice has been spot-on because it could have been easy to come in and want to play right away."

K﻿elly returns to Ibrox with Livingston this Saturday, and said: “It is maybe a bit different for me, I have obviously been there, so I want to give a good account of myself as well.”