M﻿ikel Arteta said the support from the Arsenal fans this season has brought his side "joy".

"﻿When you see people happy and a club that is connected from top to bottom that is exactly what you want," he said.

"﻿We have to continue to give them reasons to be as supportive and excited as they are right now."

T﻿he Arsenal boss also reflected on whether he has enough squad depth to compete for trophies, saying: "It will depend on a number of factors, such as how players are performing, injuries and what happens during the World Cup.

"﻿There are a lot of questions there that we don't have the answers to at the moment.

"﻿But we are planning to have the right resources like we do right now, but we have to all experience it and try our best to get the right outcome."