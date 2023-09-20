'More than bragging rights at stake when old pals collide'

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Prior to his arrival at Dens Park in the summer, Tony Docherty spent 16 years as assistant to Derek McInnes at St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and latterly Kilmarnock.

Given that history, a lot of eyes will be on the City of Discovery this weekend when the pair come face to face in opposing dugouts for the first time as the Dark Blues welcome Killie to Tayside.

Expect to hear the well-worn phrase about there being no old pals' act during the 90 minutes – and there won’t be.

The pair are very good friends, but they are also highly driven and competitive individuals who will be going all out to get the better of each other on this occasion.

To chuck in some added spice, Dundee go into the game in ninth spot, behind McInnes' men only on goal difference.

So it isn’t just bragging rights between the two managers that are up for grabs, with the home side out to get the win that would lift them above their opponents.

It will certainly be an afternoon of intrigue at Dens Park, with I suspect as much attention on the dugouts as there will be on what is unfolding on the park.