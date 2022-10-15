S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

A meeting between a side that had only scored three goals this season and one that had taken a single point from seven games was never destined to be a classic.

The flaws in both sides were evident. However, Adama Traore remains a threat – albeit inconsistent one – and Diego Costa will get fitter with every appearance, so for Wolves, there is hope.

Wolves also had to thank goalkeeper Jose Sa for coming out on top in a game of two VAR penalties.

Whilst Neves scored after Harry Toffolo handled Adama Traore's shot, Sa turned away Brennan Johnson's effort after VAR had spotted Mathues Nunes tugging back Ryan Yates.

Victory was a superb way for Davis and fellow boss James Collins to start a crucial week that ends with a home clash with Leicester next Sunday.